EU Ambassador Commends Wike For Good Governance, Project Execution

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Ketil Karlson has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for entrenching good governance through the execution of pro-people projects.

Speaking after commissioning Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House (Former Produce House) in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ambassador Karlson said that infrastructural development is key to the growth of a developing country.

He said: “From the images, I have seen on the board, this is a symbol of good governance. It is a sign of the good things that can be done in the country.

“Key infrastructure is necessary for the development of Nigeria. This is an important step in the right direction “.

He said at present, the European Union has 181 Projects in Rivers State. He said that the union will continue to partner with the Rivers State Government to attain development goals.

“We are partnering with the Rivers State Government to enhance development. What is good for the people of Europe is good for the people of Rivers State. We look forward to greater cooperation with the Rivers State Governor “, he said.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike announced the re-naming of the edifice from Produce House to Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House in honour of the first administrator of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

He said renaming the project is aimed at encouraging upcoming Rivers people to contribute to the development of the state.

The governor said that Late Chief Emmanuel Aguma played a key role in the creation of the state.

He said that two floors have been allocated to the United Nations, while the World Bank and other agencies will operate from the other floor.

Earlier, the Rivers State Head of Service, Mr. Ruben Godwins described Governor Wike as a transformational leader who has developed Rivers State.

He said the Chief Emmanuel Aguma House is a product of visionary thinking by the Rivers State Governor.

He said that the remodeling of the structure took 11 months.