Libyan Prime Minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, called Tuesday for a “colossal effort” by the international community to help resolve the migrant crisis impacting the country.

“We need a colossal effort at the European and international level” to deal with the “hundreds of thousands” of African migrants massed on Libyan soil, Sarraj said after a peace conference in Paris attended by four senior leaders of the war-torn country.

AFP