LIVE: Policymakers, Opinion Leaders, Experts Discuss Nigeria’s Challenges On Channels Forum

Opinion leaders and experts from across the country have converged on the headquarters of Channels Television for the Channels Forum, to discuss major issues in Nigeria and the state of the nation as Nigerians mark Democracy Day.

The Channels Forum is an initiative of Channels Television, aimed at discussing and proffering solutions to the many challenges facing the nation.

Statesmen and experts such as professor of international law and jurisprudence, Professor Akin Oyebode; former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Managing Director and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismark Rewane; as well as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, are among those that will analyse and proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Others are Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu, Professor of political economy and management expert Pat Utomi, Former NHRC Chairman Professor Chidi Odinkalu and social entrepreneur, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsuji.