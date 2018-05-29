LIVE UPDATES: Channels Forum

Welcome to our Live Updates on the Channels Forum.

The Channels Forum is an initiative of Channels Television aimed at discussing and proffering solutions to many challenges facing the nation.

The programme is coming to you live from Channels Television Amphi Theatre here in our corporate headquarters in Lagos.

On this Democracy Day, answers are also provided to questions where policy-makers and opinion leaders are brought in the same room with the sole aim of addressing issues head on.

Statesmen and experts, including a professor of international law and jurisprudence, Professor Akin Oyebode; former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Managing Director and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismark Rewane; as well as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, are among those that will analyse and proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Others are Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu; Professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi; Former NHRC Chairman, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, and social entrepreneur, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsuji.

Stay with us for the updates…

7:00 pm Channels TV presenters, Seun Okinbaloye and Millicent Nwoka, open the programme with a brief history of Nigeria’s democracy. The guests were introduced.

Check back for more updates…