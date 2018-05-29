Nigeria’s Value System Is Completely Crumbled – Toyosi Akerele

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Human Development Expert, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, has said that Nigeria’s value system is completely crumbled as corruption has eaten deep into several layers of the nation.

She said this on Tuesday while answering questions about the state of the nation on Channels Television’s special programme – The Forum – to mark the Democracy Day celebration.

She said, “A system where people steal our money and receive chieftaincy titles, a value system where people commit humongous crimes against humanity, a country where N36 million is stolen and the woman confidently comes out to say that it is a snake that stole the money.

“She definitely knows that nothing will happen afterwards”.

Speaking further, Toyosi said the citizens are to blame for how far corruption has thrived in the nation.

According to her, the majority of Nigerians have failed to understand their roles as citizens as well as the power that the people have to hold public officers accountable.

She said beyond going out on social media to express displeasure over issues of national importance, Nigerians ought to take more responsibility in ensuring proper governance.

“I think that our government has mastered the art of understanding that the ordinary people will simply just go to social media and talk about it.

“I also feel like Nigerians have to share part of this blame because I don’t think that we are active citizens enough that understand that the power in the people is greater than the people in power – therefore, we can demand a certain level of mandatory accountability from the people that we elect into office”.