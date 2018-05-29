Only Someone Who Is In Denial Will Say Things Are Not Changing – Enelemah

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Okechukwu Enelemah, has taken a swipe at critics of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Mr Enelemah rejected claims that the administration has not made progress or recorded achievements on Tuesday at the Channels Forum, an initiative of Channels Television aimed at discussing and proffering solutions to the many challenges facing the nation.

Concerning the state of the nation, the minister said, “Generally in life, as a matter of principle, trends are more important than levels. Where something is going is extremely important.

“If you want to be more precise, you can measure the trajectory and the speed of that change. But there is no question that in terms of trends, things are changing. I mean, only somebody who is inattentive or in denial will say there is not change.”

This, he explained, is because “the numbers are changing, records are changing; and the good news is that the direction is also changing”.