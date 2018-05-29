Real Madrid Start Construction Of Football Academy In Port Harcourt

Officials of Real Madrid Football Club and Confederation of African Football (CAF) has performed the foundation laying ceremony for the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The Academy was one of the initiatives of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The foundation laying ceremony which was held on Monday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt had in attendance President of Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Mr Amaju Pinnick; President of International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo.

Others present include President, International Sports Press Association Africa, Mitchell Obi; International Sports Writers, Ex-internationals and top officials of Real Madrid Football Club.

President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad while laying the foundation said the Academy is not only for Port Harcourt or Nigeria, but for the entire Africa continent. He noted that the Real Madrid Football Academy will promote international football best practices in the continent as well as raise future stars.

Rivers State Governor in his address said that the academy will help in building a new crop of International stars across the country.

“When we initiated this project, people doubted it, making different cynical comments. However, today, this project has come to fruition. It will be a solid foundation for our children.

“We are proud to be associated with the best club in the world. Therefore, we will groom the best set of footballers,” he said.

Governor Wike said that the project will be completed in seven months and inaugurated for use by members of the public.

Children to be admitted into the school will be between aged of eight to 16years.

In his remarks, President of International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo said Real Madrid as the best club in the world will develop a new set of stars from the Academy in Rivers State.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinick said that with the Real Madrid Football Academy, Nigeria will ensure the emergence of another generation that will keep the nation’s flag flying in the international football circle.

Other officials of Real Madrid who graced the occasion include: Inigo Arenillas, Manager, Real Madrid Foundation, Africa/Middle East and Oscar Diaz, Real Madrid Fund-Raising Officer.