‘Spiderman’ Gets Residency, First Step To Citizenship

Mamoudou Gassama, the Malian migrant “Spiderman” who saved a child hanging off a balcony by scaling an apartment block with his bare hands, received French residency Tuesday, the first step towards citizenship promised by President Emmanuel Macron.

After receiving a resident’s permit from local authorities, the 22-year-old, who had been living illegally in France since September, signed a contract to carry out an internship with the Paris fire service.

AFP