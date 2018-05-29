‘Spiderman’ Gets Residency, First Step To Citizenship

Channels Television  
Updated May 29, 2018
Malian migrant, Mamoudou Gassama (C) flanked by his older brother (R) holds his temporary residence permit after receiving it at the Prefecture of Bobigny, northeast of Paris on May 29, 2018, one day after he was honored by the French President for scaling an apartment building to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fourth-floor balcony. GERARD JULIEN / AFP

 

Mamoudou Gassama, the Malian migrant “Spiderman” who saved a child hanging off a balcony by scaling an apartment block with his bare hands, received French residency Tuesday, the first step towards citizenship promised by President Emmanuel Macron.

After receiving a resident’s permit from local authorities, the 22-year-old, who had been living illegally in France since September, signed a contract to carry out an internship with the Paris fire service.

AFP



