BREAKING: Dino Melaye Resumes Plenary, Opts To Sit With PDP Members

After weeks of being away from the Senate Chambers, the Senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial Constituency, Senator Dino Melaye has resumed plenary.

Senator Melaye resumed plenary on Wednesday and asked to be moved from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) side of the chamber to the Opposition.

The Senator who resumed plenary after battling with the police and being on admission in the hospital for a while asked Senate President Bukola Saraki for permission to leave his allotted seat and move to the opposite side of the Senate chamber.

He specifically asked that he wants to sit beside the former Senate President, David Mark.

According to Senator Melaye, his reason for wanting a change of seat is because his present seat is no longer comfortable after his ordeal with the police and his health issues.

But the lawmakers from the ruling APC kicked against the move by Senator Melaye arguing that it is against the constitution.

Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers welcome the change of seat by Senator Dino Melaye.