EFCC Detains Former Kaduna Governor, Ex-Minister

A Former Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yero was on Wednesday detained alongside a former Kaduna Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Haruna Gaiya; a former Minister of State for Power, Nuhu Way; and former Secretary to Kaduna State government, Hamza Ishaq at the EFCC zonal office in Kaduna State capital.

The former Governor and the three others have been under investigation by EFCC since 2016, for the role they played in the disbursement of the N750 million PDP campaign fund before the 2015 general election.

Although the four accused persons have been reporting at the EFCC office for some time, in line with the procedure for their investigation, they were however detained when they reported at the commission’s zonal office on Wednesday morning.

The Kaduna zonal spokesman of the EFCC, Kamaludeen Gebi told Channels Television that the four accused persons will be arraigned at a Federal high court sitting in Kaduna on Thursday on charges bordering on money laundering, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds among others.

The former governor and the three others were at the EFCC office last week Friday and were later released after they were interrogated for over four hours.