Court Convicts Ex-Taraba Governor, Nyame Of Fraud

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, the nation’s capital has found a former Taraba State Governor, Mr. Jolly Nyame, of criminal breach of trust in a case of N1.64billion fraud preferred against him by the EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Nyame on a 41-count charge before Justice Adebukola Banjoko.

Presiding Judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, found him guilty in 27 out of 41 counts

Nyame, who served as governor of the North Central State from May 1999 to May 2007, is accused of misappropriating the sum of N1.64bn at the end of his administration in 2007.

In a judgment that lasted over 4 hours, Justice Banjoko blames the former governor for financial recklessness and brazen display of executive power without following due process.