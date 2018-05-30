Police Arrest 21 IPOB Members In Enugu

Some protesting members of the outlawed Independent Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested by the police in Enugu State.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Danmallam Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest told Channels Television that the IPOB members, numbering 21 were arrested while protesting in front of the Government House in the state capital.

“My attention was called that there were some group of people in front of the government office wearing IPOB and Biafra movement flag. I moved into action with some of my officers and we arrested them,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police added that those arrested will not go unpunished.

Among those arrested by the police include one Benjamin Onwuka, who the Commissioner alleges killed a police officer during an IPOB protest in 2014.

Meanwhile economic activities in the Enugu State capital were grounded on Wednesday as traders comply with a sit-at-home order from the outlawed IPOB group.

Stalls and shops in around the town were shut, while the main market is completed deserted.

Only a handful of business premises were opened with some of the traders saying it is in partial compliance with the IPOB order, as opposed to a total compliance.