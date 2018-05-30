Sierra Leone President Visits Buhari, Seeks Stronger Ties With Nigeria

The Sierra Leonean President, Julius Bio, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari to renew the bond of friendship between the two countries.

President Bio arrived at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday where he was received by the President.

Among a wide range of issues discussed include preventive measures to tame the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo.

On the issue of Sierra Leone economy, President Bio says his administration inherited a bad economy but he is determined to go ahead with his plans to make education free in his country.

He spoke to journalists after his meeting with his host President Buhari.