South-South Governors Meet In Rivers State

Governors of the South-South states on Wednesday met in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State were at the meeting while Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki was represented at the meeting by the deputy governor.

The governors were received on Wednesday evening by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike led his counterparts into the meeting which was held closed-door.

At the end of the meeting, Governor Dickson, who spoke on behalf of others after the meeting re-echoed the governors call for restructuring and also reacted to the withdrawal of the N1billion from the excess crude account for security.