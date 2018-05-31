Five Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush

Five soldiers were killed have been killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Borno State.

The incident occurred in Gwoza Local Government Area on Thursday, a statement by the army said.

The troops, of 271 Task Force Battalion had run into the ambush while on a clearance operation along Pridang-Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said in a statement.

“The troops ran into Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along Pridang-Bitta road by Boko Haram Terrorists before encountering the ambush,” the statement read in part.

“In the firefight that ensued, the gallant troops fought through the ambush, they neutralised several Boko Haram Terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack.”

The remains of the deceased personnel have been promptly evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.