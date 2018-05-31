Killings: NSA Briefs Senate Behind Closed Doors

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) is meeting with the Senate behind closed doors.

Mr Monguno is briefing the lawmakers at the Upper House of the National Assembly, on the spate of killings by terrorists, proliferation of dangerous firearms, kidnappings by hoodlums across the country.

The meeting comes one week after Nigeria’s heads of security agencies led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, held a private meeting with the Senate over the security challenges in the country.

At the meeting which took place on May 23, the security chiefs and the lawmakers agreed on the need for special funding for the security agencies.

More to follow…