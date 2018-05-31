Not Too Young To Run Bill Was Our Initiative, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill’ which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday was pursued and sponsored by members of the PDP at the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

The PDP says that President Buhari had no input in the bill neither did he show any support or enthusiasm towards the initiative.

According to the party in a statement on Thursday through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the President had no option than to perform a mandatory statutory duty of assenting to the bill, given that it had already passed through the constitutionally required approval of two-thirds of states in the federation.

“This development is indeed a democratic victory for the Nigerian youths over forces, particularly, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that had disregarded them as lazy and inconsequential but had to succumb to the dictates of the law and pressure by the youths and the PDP.

“The party commands the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Tony Nwulu (PDP, Lagos) and the resilience of the Nigerians youths in getting the initiative through, in line with the vision of the PDP to allow younger Nigerians to actively participate in elective positions in governance at all levels”.

In preparation for the passage of the bill, the PDP had since launched our ‘Generation Next Movement’, which has already put younger Nigerians at vantage positions to participate in elective positions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“In line with the ‘Generation Next Movement’, the rebranded PDP among other pro-youth incentives has since approved certain critical clauses and waivers so that the young people will actively vie for positions in the 2019 general elections.

“In line with our dream of providing enabling environment for youths participation in elections and governance, the PDP, after winning in 2019, will further lower the age qualification to entrench our vision that ‘whoever can vote can be voted for’, which is a global standard”.

The PDP, therefore, urged the Nigerian youths to immediately take advantage of the Generation Next platform and incentives already established by the repositioned PDP and actively participate in the collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.