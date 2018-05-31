PDP Says Buhari Unpopular, Asks Nigerians To Vote Competent Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is glad that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted his diminished popularity among Nigerians due to his poor performance in the last three years.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the president insinuated this in his Democracy Day speech when he asked citizens to vote for candidates of their choice, come 2019.

PDP said, “Though Nigerians, on their own, have since reached a consensus not to support President Buhari’s re-election bid in 2019, it is good that President Buhari, by himself, admitted this fact, hence this declaration.

“President Buhari has seen the flow of our nation’s political tides and the PDP urges him to show statesmanship by reining-in his cronies to shed their desperation and lust for power, which will, in any case, be firmly resisted by Nigerians.”

Furthermore, the party asked the APC and relatives of the President who work with the electoral body, INEC, to desist from any act that will pitch them (PDP) against the people.

Read Also: Buhari Asks Nigerians To Work Towards Credible, Violence-Free Elections

According to the party, it remains the only credible platform that can produce the competent leader that Nigeria needs.

It said, “The PDP also charges the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly the blood relatives of President Buhari in INEC, as well as security agencies to note the determination of Nigerians; their desire for another President, come 2019 and as such desist from any act that will pitch them against the people.

“It is imperative to note that the APC is already stuck with an unpopular candidate and PDP remains open as the only credible democratic platform for all Nigerians across board to rally and produce that truly Nigerian President of their choice.

“The PDP therefore urges all democrats, in all political formations and alignments across the country to come together on the repositioned PDP to actualize the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians for a president that genuinely cares and truly have the capacity and competence to restore our nation to the path of good governance, peace, national cohesion, equity and economic prosperity.”