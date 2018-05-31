Punch Chairman, Aboderin Will Be Remembered For His Resourcefulness, Contributions – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday extended his condolence to the family of the Chairman of Punch Newspapers, Mr. Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away after a heart surgery.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari praised Aboderin for his numerous contributions to the media and sports industry.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60,” he said via Twitter.

President Buhari believes that Aboderin, who was greatly admired by his peers in the media and sports industry, will be long remembered for his resourcefulness, managerial proficiency and invaluable contributions to the growth of these sectors.

— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 31, 2018

He added, “The President equally commiserates with all members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry in the country on the death of the respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.”

The print media had taken to its website to break the news of their Aboderin’s death.

According to them, he died after a heart surgery in a hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning.

Mr Aboderin, who hailed from Kudeti in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, died at the age of 60.

His family also confirmed his death in a statement by one Angela Emuwa and dated May 31, 2018.

The deceased attended the Government College, Ibadan and trained as a commercial pilot at the Burnside-Ott Flying School, Florida, United States.

He was a sports enthusiast, philanthropist and founded the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation.

He was the chairman of the foundation and also an erstwhile chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

Aboderin is survived by his wife and two children.