‘What A Legend’: Football World Reacts To Zidane’s Shock Real Madrid Exit

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated May 31, 2018
Thank You! Fans Tell Zidane After Quitting Real Madrid
Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane gestures the number three and holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. PHOTO: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

 

The football world and Real Madrid supporters have begun to react to Zinedine Zidane’s shock exit from the Spanish club.

Zidane, 45, dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he announced he was quitting Real just days after winning the Champions League for a record third year in a row.

The former international decided to quit at the top, saying that it was time for a change for himself and the club.

He, however, admitted he was unsure of his ability to maintain his winning record at the Spanish side.

See twitter reactions to Zidane decision below;



