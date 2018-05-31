‘What A Legend’: Football World Reacts To Zidane’s Shock Real Madrid Exit

The football world and Real Madrid supporters have begun to react to Zinedine Zidane’s shock exit from the Spanish club.

Zidane, 45, dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he announced he was quitting Real just days after winning the Champions League for a record third year in a row.

The former international decided to quit at the top, saying that it was time for a change for himself and the club.

He, however, admitted he was unsure of his ability to maintain his winning record at the Spanish side.

See twitter reactions to Zidane decision below;

Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager: ⚪ Games: 149

✅ Wins: 104

⚽ Goals: 393

🏆 Champions League: 3

🏆 La Liga: 1

🏆 Spanish Super Cup: 1

🏆 UEFA Super Cup: 2

🏆 Club World Cup: 2 Nothing more to prove. What a legend. 🙌 #Wengertomadridissajoke pic.twitter.com/PCe6LUAOE0 — JENTLEGREG (@iam_kidaforbes) May 31, 2018

Thank you for everything Zinedine Zidane.. Thanks for the trophies, the beautiful moments, the memories, the good and bad times, it been a privilege and an honour to see you as a player and as a coach. Gonna be missed & will never be forgotten ❤ pic.twitter.com/9Fbj7Hc9Zr — OMAR 👑 (@Omar__cr7_) May 31, 2018

Gracias Zinedine Zidane 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Kike  (@Kike_Guass) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane steps down as the Madrid coach.

Heart breaking. 😔 — Asad khan (@Assaadkhan) May 31, 2018

Thank you Zinedine Zidane — balde mamadou (@mamadou1456) May 31, 2018

Zinedine zidane why?😔😔😔😕😕😕 — Essenguemania (@gasty52) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane is a real Nelson Mandela in football, he hasn’t had an unsuccessful season from the time he started this but decides it’s better to leave when u are still loved #UCLfinal was his last game, Hard to believe it anyway! pic.twitter.com/0i697XN6zT — One Joe™ (@JonanTea) May 31, 2018

I do not watch soccer, but I was in Germany for the 06 World Cup and watched Zinedine Zidane headbutt an Italian player to the ground like a true warrior in the Championship match. This guy is forever my favorite soccer player. — Mister Mischa (@MisterMischa) May 31, 2018

I once cried because I had no shoes to play soccer, but one day, I met a man who had no feet

~ Zinedine Zidane#Respect https://t.co/x3Jqs2mlwl — Prakhasta (@yprakhasta_) May 31, 2018

I am a Barca fan, and I know when respect is due. Zinedine Zidane is a legend. Period. When the ovation is at its peak, the best actors leave the stage. Farewell Zizou. — Sam Chockie (@SamkelO_o) May 31, 2018

Zinedine zidane: that man is a smart man — عبد الله (@3abdeezzyy) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid was a match made in heaven.

What a legacy he leaves behind him. pic.twitter.com/ySe3boaxFU — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) May 31, 2018

Real Madrid fans when they see Zinedine Zidane has resigned and Arsene Wenger to Real Madrid is now trending… pic.twitter.com/KUNkgok6rg — 👑 DaddyMo PhD CEng 👑 (@officialdaddymo) May 31, 2018