2019: Nigerian Youths Are Free To Contest For Presidency, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for asking the youths to postpone their campaigns till after 2019.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that the Nigerian youths have come of age; and are “free, under all circumstances, to contest for any position, including the office of President, even in the 2019 general election.”

President Buhari who signed the Not Too Young To Run bill on Thursday, had jokingly appealed to the youths not to eye his seat until after 2019.

But the PDP insists it was a sign that the president was not truly in support of the bill and he had only assented to it because he had no other option under the amended 1999 Constitution.

Furthermore, it described the comments as “totally unpresidential, unlawful, discriminatory”, saying the position reflects the policy of his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC), not to allow youths the opportunity to aspire to top levels.

The PDP also alleged that before now, the APC has always done everything possible to frustrate frontline participation of the youths as well as women, in active politics and governance.

It, therefore, urged Nigerians to be wary of booby traps which it says the APC may set on the way.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to be alert and wary of booby traps as well as land mines that the APC and the Presidency will set on the way to scuttle the quest for our youths to fully participate and aspire in our democratic process.”

Earlier the PDP had laid claim to the bill saying the initiative was pursued and sponsored by members of the PDP at the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

It said President Buhari had no input in the bill neither did he show any support or enthusiasm towards the initiative.

The Party, however, said it is optimistic that in 2019 when it returns to power it will further encourage the amendment of electoral laws to enable any Nigerian that can vote, the right to stand for elections.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on all Nigerian youths to note that President Buhari and the APC have nothing to offer them and the nation at large.

“They should, therefore, spare no thoughts in jettisoning all support for President Buhari and the APC in their 2019 reelection bid,” they said.