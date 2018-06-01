PDP Decries Media Trial Of Opposition Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the alleged media trial and persecution of opposition members in the country.

In a statement by their National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, they accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of going after perceived political opponents under the guise of the fight against corruption.

“Whereas the PDP is in no way opposed to the fight against corruption, we are completely against government’s resort to media trial, constant harassment, unlawful detention and trumped-up charges against opposition members, using various agencies, particularly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” the statement said.

The party specifically condemned the situation in which accused persons and individuals under investigation on alleged corruption charges were paraded and purportedly forced to hang criminal tags.

They cited the case of former Kaduna State Governor, Muktar Yero, stating that such action was illegal as such persons have not been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction.

The PDP also accused the EFCC of being desperate to declare a guilty verdict on accused persons without trial by the courts.

They insisted that such move was in the bid to bring perceived political opponents of the ruling APC to public odium and weaken the opposition ahead of the general elections.

The opposition party further accused members of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption (PACAC) of irregularities in corruption cases and interfering with such.

“We can no longer continue to stomach the hijacking of the duties of the judiciary by agencies of the executive under the instructions of the Presidency.

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier raised the alarm over this unrelenting assault, harassment and persecution of opposition members under the guise of the fight against corruption,” the statement added.

The PDP warned the government to be fair, noting that abuse and violation of procedures of the law are clear recipes for civil unrest.

They maintained that the fight against corruption must be prosecuted within the ambits of the provisions of the law and not as an instrument of persecution against the opposition.