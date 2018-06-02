15 Die In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Fifteen people were killed on Saturday after gunmen invaded Zakuna village in Anka Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the figure to Channels Television during a telephone interview on Saturday.

“On receiving the reports of the attack, the police mobilised to the village and discovered 15 dead bodies majority of whom were Yansakai,” he said.

Shehu stated also that the police had deployed its operatives to the affected area to peace and stability.

He added, “The police have, however, deployed heavy security to the area to maintain peace and stability. Bush combing and rigorous patrol are being carried out throughout the area by the police to avoid further loss of lives.”

The latest attack on the North-Western state comes barely one week after the killing of 26 people in another community in Zamfara.

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered a discreet investigation into the latest incident to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

This is just as he pleaded with communities in the state not to relent in providing information to security operatives to end the deadly attacks in the state.

Zamfara State has seen repeated attacks in recent times that have left scores dead and added to the agony of unending attacks that have been blamed largely on the jihadist group, Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has waged a deadly insurgency in Nigeria since 2009 in a bid to enthrone a strict Islamic code in the north, but the Federal Government has descended on the group, decimating them.

On May 25, some communities in Gidangoga District in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state were similarly attacked by bandits, resulting in the death of 26 people and injuring of three others.