PDP Sets Up Campaign Council For Ekiti Governorship Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a campaign council for the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the PDP National Working Committee approved the composition of the council to ensure the party’s victory in the July 14 poll in the state.

Ekiti Polls: PDP Picks Ex-LG Boss As Olusola’s Running Mate

Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom is to chair the council and his Delta State counterpart Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is the deputy chairman, while a PDP chieftain Dr Eddy Olafeso is the secretary.

State governors in the council include Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Party leaders in the council are Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President David Mark, and former PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Others are Senator Biodun Olujimi, Senator, Enynnaya Abaribe, Senator Godswil Akpabio, Senator Walid Jibrin, and former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha.

Ologbondiyan announced that the party would inaugurate members of the council on Monday next week at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

The incumbent deputy governor of the state, Professor Kolapo Olusola, had emerged as the PDP candidate after winning the party primary on May 8.

Olusola defeated a former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, after the third aspirant, Senator Olujimi backed out of the race.

More than 2,100 delegates across all 26 local government areas of the state participate in the exercise.