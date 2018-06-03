Eight Killed, Homes Burnt In Fresh Benue Attack

Eight persons have been killed and several others injured following a fresh attack by armed herdsmen in Tseadough village in Kwande local council of Benue State.

Chairman of the local council, Mr Terdoor Kenti, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, seven persons were killed during the attack on Saturday night and one of the six injured persons who were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, later died at about 7:20 pm today (Sunday)

Kenti also stated that several homes were burnt down while a woman was kidnapped by the herdsmen.

At the time of filing this report, the police were yet to issue any statement confirming the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, however, said his men are already collating information on the attack and would issue a statement shortly.