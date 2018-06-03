Jos University Teaching Hospital Performs Successful Heart Surgeries

The University of Jos Teaching Hospital has performed a successful cardiac heart surgery on four patients.

The operation which lasted for a week was performed at the main theatre of the hospital complex in Jos, the Plateau State capital in collaboration with some visiting surgeons and cardiologists from the hospital.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Edmund Banwat on Friday said the Cardiac surgery is historical and a milestone in healthcare delivery system in the country with the hospital benefitting from the transfer of technology and skills while succour has also been brought to patients.

“We have made a bold statement that cardiac hear surgery is very possible here in Jos University Teaching Hospital. We have exceeded our expectations. Achieving this great feat would not have been possible without all of you here,” he said.

Professor Banwat added that the successful surgery has increased the capacity of JUTH as there was a transfer of skills from the foreign medical experts.

Medical experts of multi-disciplinary health professionals were at the Jos University Teaching Hospital during the period when the operation was performed.

Four operations were carried out within four weeks. Two closed and two open surgeries were carried out on the children during the period with ages ranging from nine years to 15 months.

The teaching hospital in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation from the United States Of America, medical experts from India were members of the team that carried out the surgery.