Offa Bank Robbery: Police Parade Suspects In Abuja

The Police have paraded some suspects alleged to have been involved in a robbery incident that occurred in Offa, a town in Kwara State.

The suspects were paraded in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Sunday, some of whom were spotted with bandages on their feet.

Also, on Sunday, the police invited Senate President Bukola Saraki after he was indicted by five of the suspects who confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the five gang leaders had claimed that they were political thugs of the Senate President and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.