Regrets, Kudos Trail Super Eagles Performance In Friendly Match Against England

The friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and England’s Three Lions which ended in a 2-1 scoreline has triggered various reactions on social media.

England kicked off their World Cup preparations with the 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria, a victory which did not go down well with many Nigerian fans.

Many expressed disappointment at Super Eagles performance heaping blames on midfielders Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi.

#ENGNGA

My points from the match, I’m not a football analyst so bear with me. 1. Send Onazi and Joel Obi home. Onazi is too clumsy to be a midfielder almost like the Bakayoko of a certain club while I’m yet to see the usefulness of Joel. Wizkid would be a better addition. — ♚ Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@t_riumphant) June 2, 2018

Positives -Mikel

– Iwobi

– John Ogu

– Etebo

– Ebuehi’s pace at right back Negatives – Onazi

– Joel Obi

– Onazi

-Onazi

– Inability to press high and efficiently

– Onazi. — Sosæ (@Aiso_sa) June 2, 2018

Imo, from this match,

• Onazi and Joel Obi need to be dropped

• Iwobi plays better as a CAM and not a winger

• Mikel and Ighalo partnered well

•Moses needs to up his game

•Ebuehi is miles ahead of Abdullahi

• Iheanacho is not good enough

• Ogu should be starting

#ENGNGA — OSHOBAMBAM (@Ekhamane) June 2, 2018

Mikel be like,can somebody pls remove Onazi for me I can’t play and cover this midfield alone.. Meanwhile Joel Obi was busy marking his teammates😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xGiekF21iy — ObynoNigors (@ONigors) June 2, 2018

I hope Onazi and Joel Obi are not going to the World Cup ooo? Those two are so useless, they made the entire team looked hopeless in the first half… now this is the Nigerian team we all love… — The Godfather (@Ayourb) June 2, 2018

Even the official Super Eagles twitter handler accepted that the performance in the first half was sloppy. See tweet below…

FT: England 2-1 Nigeria.

Sloppy first half performance but a remarkable improvement in the second.#ENGNGA#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 2, 2018

However many other Nigerian football fans, including Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar, said it was a good preparatory match. Alex Nwobi’s performance was also recognised.

Senate President Bukola Saraki also threw weight behind the boys. Hip Hop star Banky W and wife, Adesuwa, were also proud to wave the Nigerian flag at the Wembley Stadium.

Though we lost, it was a good preparatory game. We had a very good second half performance. That is the tempo we must maintain at the #Russia2018 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FRi1k0YPq7 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 2, 2018

You win some, you lose some. We lost this one, but I’m sure our @NGSuperEagles picked up a thing or two that we will use to improve and perform better at #Russia2018. Keep pushing boys, we are all behind you! #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong https://t.co/QRqpgNh4Xu — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 2, 2018

Appreciation Tweet To Alex Iwobi. 🏆 First Nigerian player to score a goal against England in an international match. 🏆 Man of the Match for Nigeria. 🏆 1goal, 49 passes, 88% pass accuracy.#ENGNGA pic.twitter.com/iB9O0COaZZ — Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) June 2, 2018

Look who is in Wembley to catch the #ENGNGA game tonight? Mr and Mrs Banky Wellington England Vs Nigeria pic.twitter.com/CvZl57l7y8 — A U R A C O O L (@TWEETORACLE) June 2, 2018

Some fun-loving Nigerians did not disappoint as they made hilarious memes from the match. See tweets below…

We lost and So? Na our Jersey still fine pass #ENGNGA pic.twitter.com/zeaPbPBexk — Samuel Otukoya 👽 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@sammy_ryde) June 2, 2018

After the match England player wants to exchange jersey with Nigeria player..

Nigeria player be like#ENGNGA pic.twitter.com/OsQADersBP — 👑Klaus🇳🇬 (@Nick_k1aus) June 2, 2018

Victor Moses to Harry Kane: Sho mo age mi

#ENGNGA

pic.twitter.com/5wGgibICle — www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) June 2, 2018

Nigerian Jersey is 41,000 Naira, But don’t let that distract you from the fact that it’s 431,000 Ugandan Shillings #ENGNGA pic.twitter.com/CLY08Heel1 — Joshie Carter OG 🇳🇬 (@OGJoshie) June 2, 2018

England vs Nigeria match is perfect illustration of “fine hardwriting does not guarantee success” #ENGNGA pic.twitter.com/5euDhr3mrH — Madeleine (Her XLNC)🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) June 3, 2018