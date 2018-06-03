Regrets, Kudos Trail Super Eagles Performance In Friendly Match Against England

Ronke Sanya  
Updated June 3, 2018
Nigeria’s defender Tyronne Ebuehi (L) and Nigeria’s midfielder Alex Iwobi (R) gesture to supporters on the pitch after the International friendly football match between England and Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018. England won the game 2-1. Ian KINGTON / AFP

 

The friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and England’s Three Lions which ended in a 2-1 scoreline has triggered various reactions on social media.

England kicked off their World Cup preparations with the 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria, a victory which did not go down well with many Nigerian fans.

Many expressed disappointment at Super Eagles performance heaping blames on midfielders Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi.

See tweets below…

 

 

 

Even the official Super Eagles twitter handler accepted that the performance in the first half was sloppy. See tweet below…

 

However many other Nigerian football fans, including Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar, said it was a good preparatory match. Alex Nwobi’s performance was also recognised.

Senate President Bukola Saraki also threw weight behind the boys. Hip Hop star Banky W and wife, Adesuwa, were also proud to wave the Nigerian flag at the Wembley Stadium.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some fun-loving Nigerians did not disappoint as they made hilarious memes from the match. See tweets below…

 



