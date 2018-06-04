Army Rescues 58 Women Used As Sex Slaves, Others From Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Monday said it had rescued 148 hostages from Boko Haram, including 58 women who were being used as sex slaves.

Apart from the women, 15 men and 75 children were rescued from the terrorists by troops of the 21 Brigade supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, a statement by the army said.

According to the statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, of Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops rescued the hostages in Modu Kinetic, a remote village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

They were freed on Sunday while the soldiers were carrying out an extensive clearance operation “to rid the general area of Bama, Modu Kimeri and Gulumba Gana of fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists”.

“The rescued hostages, comprising 15 men, 58 Women and 75 Children revealed during a joint profiling and interrogations by troops of operation Lafiya Dole and other security agencies, that the Boko Haram terrorists had sexually violated the females and used them as sex slaves,” the army said.

“Two pregnant teenage girls are among the rescued persons.”

While the women were used as sex slaves, the men were used for forced labour.

On the next steps after the rescue of the hostages, the army said “they will be promptly handed over to officials of Bama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp for welfare and administration”.

Meanwhile, troops have successfully cleared adjoining villages including China, Sabon Gari-1, Sabon Gari-2, Sabon Gari-3 and Sabon Gari-4 villages, according to the statement.

Other areas cleared by troops along the axis of operation are Nguzoduwa, Falla, Bulangala, Botori and Bula Matawa villages.

Additionally, troops recovered 22 Dane Guns, one toolbox used for fabricating local firearms, four Boko Haram flags, a motorcycle and one Bow and 20 Arrows.