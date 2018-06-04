First Trump-Kim Meeting Scheduled For June 12
The White House said on Monday that the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am Singapore time on June 12.
“The advance team in Singapore is finalizing preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins,” said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announcing the timing of the meeting.
Sanders added that Trump was getting daily national security briefings on North Korea in the run-up to the meeting.
