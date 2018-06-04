BREAKING: Offa Bank Robbery: Police Give Saraki 48 Hours To Reply Allegations

Channels Television  
Updated June 4, 2018
Police Reply Senate Again, Fault Lawmakers’ Motive For Inviting IGP
A photo combination of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and IGP Ibrahim Idris.

 

The Nigerian Police Force has asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to respond to allegations linking him to the Offa bank robbery, within 48 hours rather than appearing in person.

The announcement comes minutes after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met behind closed-doors with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, as well as the head of State Security Service, Lawal Daura, at the State House

The police had said on Sunday that it would be inviting Saraki as five of the robbery suspects indicted him.

Details Coming Shortly…



