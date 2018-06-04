Buhari, Osinbajo Hold Meetings With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday held separate meetings with security chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

The president first met with the security chiefs and heads of security agencies after which the Vice President held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris; the Director-General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura; and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Both meetings were held behind closed doors.

Although the IGP refused to disclose details of the meeting which lasted for over two hours to journalists, it is believed to be in connection with the ongoing case involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and the police.

The police had on Sunday invited the Senate President for questioning after suspects arrested in connection with the robbery in Offa, Kwara state, allegedly indicted him.

The suspects had claimed that they were political thugs of the Senate President and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

But in a statement released hours later by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President described the allegations as “baseless” and “another ploy by the Police to implicate him by all means”.

According to him, when the Offa bank robbery happened, he was the first top public official to pay a visit to the place after which he called the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to make the necessary security arrangements.

The Senate President described the invite by the Police as part of plans to embarrass him after the IGP failed to honour invitations by the National Assembly over the killings across the country.

He, however, insisted that he had no hand in the case but will honour the police invitation when it is formally extended to him.

Despite rejecting the allegations against him and criticising the police for inviting him, Saraki tweeted on Monday that he had sent his Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to pick up the police invitation.

Hours later, the Police cancelled the invite and instead asked him to respond in writing to the allegations, within 48 hours.