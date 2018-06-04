EFCC Re-Arraigns Dasuki’s Former Military Aide

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a military assistant to former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, along with six others on alleged money laundering charges.

Col. Nicholas Ashinze and the others are being re-arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, three months after another judge of the court, Justice Gabriel Kolowale, opted out of the trial.

The men are now facing a 13-count charge before Justice Babatunde Quadiri.

At the re-arraignment, the seven defendants denied the charges brought against them by EFCC on behalf of the Federal Government.

They were, however, allowed to go home on the bail conditions earlier granted them by Justice Kolawole.

Justice Quadiri adjourned the definite hearing in the matter till October 4.

Justice Kolawole had withdrawn from the trial on March the 14th, citing what he described as lack of diligent prosecution on the part of the EFCC.

He subsequently returned the case file to the chief judge of the court for re-assignment.