Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler In Delta

The Traditional Ruler of Ogodor Kingdom and chairman of Aniocha North Traditional Rulers Committee, HRM Sunday Olisewokwu, in Delta state has been reportedly abducted by gunmen who invaded his palace over the weekend.

Although the circumstances that led to the kidnap is still unclear, the state police command through its Public Relations Officer Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the kidnap.

The police PRO said that the men of the police force were already in the search of the victim in a nearby bush where he is suspected to have been held, hostage.

“As we speak now, our men are on a rescue mission in the bush where we suspect they may have kept him.

“The police has seen some light with respect to finding him and we shall contact you as soon as the monarch is rescued”.