Nigerian Red Cross Society Honours President Buhari With Grand Patron Title

The Nigerian Red Cross society has honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with the title of the Grand Patron of the society.

President Buhari was honoured during a visit by top officials of the society to the presidential villa in Abuja, on Monday.

President Nigerian Red Cross on Bolaji Anani; Vice President, Zubair Umar; Treasurer, Adeaga Oluyemisi, Training Adviser, Hajiya Ummau Mohammed Mustapha and the Disaster Management Adviser, Adamu Babale were at the investiture ceremony.

