PHOTOS: Buhari Breaks Fast With Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari broke the Ramadan fast on Monday with some governors of the All Progressives Congress in the Presidential Villa.

Governors who broke the day’s fast with the President include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara and Abubakar Yahaya of Kogi.

Others are Kashim Shettima of Borno, Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, among others.

Tuesday’s dinner with the governors comes four days after the President broke fast with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and members of Nigeria’s business community.

The President had previously ended the day’s fast with the leadership and members of the National Assembly.