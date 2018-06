President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a security meeting with the Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The President discussed the security situation affecting the country.

In attendance at the meeting are the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, Director General of the NIA, Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.