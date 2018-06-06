Abducted Delta Traditional Ruler Regains Freedom

The traditional ruler of Ogodor Kingdom, HRM Sunday Olisewokwu, has regained freedom from his abductors in Delta State.

Olisewokwu, who is also the Chairman of Aniocha North Traditional Rulers Committee, was kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday after invading his palace.

The Delta State Police Command, however, confirmed that the traditional ruler was set free by his abductors on Tuesday evening.

Police Public Relations Officer in Delta, Andrew Aniamaka, revealed that Olisewokwu was released somewhere in the suburbs of Asaba, the state capital.

He also told Channels Television on Wednesday that the monarch was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment and was recuperating fast.

It is, however, not clear if any ransom was paid before the traditional ruler was released after his abductors demanded N15 million naira for his release.

Sources close to the monarch revealed that he was able to make and take calls at some time, while in the captivity of the kidnappers.

Olisewokwu was said to be in high spirits despite the ordeal he was passing through in the hands of his abductors.