Alleged Funds Mismanagement: Unions Shutdown UNIOSUN, Call For Removal Of VC

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) members of staff in Osun State University (UNIOSUN) have staged a protest, demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola and the dissolution of the Governing Council.

The Joint Action Committee which includes members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) from the six campuses across the state gathered at the Osogbo campus, on Wednesday, and blocked the main entrance into the institution, in protest.

Supported by Unions from other institutions in the Southwest, the protesting members accused the Vice Chancellor of misappropriation and embezzlement of funds in the institution.

Among other issues, the protesting members alleged that there are plans to suspend and terminate the appointments of some union members by the governing council for daring to speak up against mismanagement of the institution.

They thereby called for the dissolution of the governing council for allegedly covering up the atrocities of the Vice Chancellor.

The Chairman of JAC, Lekan Adiat, in an interview with Channels Television, called on the state government to wade into the crisis at UNIOSUN.

The crisis in UNIOSUN has lingered for over eight months with the school calendar disrupted.

Efforts to reach the Vice-chancellor, Professor Popoola for his reaction proved abortive as he was said to be out of the country.