Czech Republic Hand Nigeria Second Defeat In One Week

Channels Television  
Updated June 6, 2018
BREAKING: Czech Beat Nigeria In Friendly After England Loss
(L-R) Czech Republic’s Tomas Vaclik, Josef Sural and Marek Suchy vie for the ball with Nigeria’s midfielder John Obi Mikel (C) during the international friendly football match between Nigeria and Czech Republic in Rannersdorf, Austria on June 6, 2018. VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP

 

The Super Eagles have suffered another defeat in their friendlies for the second time in one week.

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Wednesday in Austria in their final test ahead of the World Cup.

Defender Tomas Kalas, fresh from helping Fulham win promotion to the English Premier League, scored the only goal of the game in the first half in Schwechat, just outside Vienna.

READ ALSO: England Beat Nigeria In World Cup Friendly

Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles had already lost 2-1 to England at Wembley last weekend, while the Czechs — who failed to qualify for the World Cup — had lost 4-0 to Australia in their previous friendly outing.

Nigeria will face Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in a testing Group D in Russia, with their World Cup opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday, June 16.

They will be based in Yessentuki, by the Caucasus Mountains in southern Russia.

AFP



