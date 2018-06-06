‘MKO Deserves It:’ Nigerians Praise Buhari For Announcing June 12 Democracy Day

Ronke Sanya  
Updated June 6, 2018

Many Nigerians on Wednesday expressed great excitement on the announcement of June 12 as the new Democracy day in honour of Chief Moshood Abiola.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who made the announcement, noted that June 12 is a date which is more symbolic than May 29 or even October 1. He also conferred a posthumous GCFR award on MKO Abiola.

In various tweets, many Nigerians described the declaration as a historic feat and a dream come true. They also believed that this is a step towards fostering peace and unity in Nigeria, adding that the June 12, 1993 election was one which Nigerians massively voted in fairness.

The President in his announcement on Wednesday also noted that June 12, 1993, election was the freest, fairest and most peaceful election since Nigeria’s Independence.

See tweets below…

 

 

Few others, however, expressed mixed reaction as they described President Buhari’s action as politically motivated even as the 2019 elections is just around the corner.

See tweets below…

 

Some added humour to their opinion with hilarious reactions. They also took a swipe at Former President Olusegun Obasanjo with funny memes.

See tweets below…



