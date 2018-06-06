Police Officers Caught Gambling On Duty Risk Dismissal – Commissioner

The police say any personnel caught engaging in gambling while on duty would face strict disciplinary actions not limited to a dismissal.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Imohimi Edgal, gave the warning on Tuesday in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Chike Oti.

The warning was in reaction to a purported video trending on social media, where two officers of the command were captured counting coupons which the eyewitness allegedly mistook for bribe collected from motorists.

Oti said the police commissioner had ordered their arrest, stressing that they were counting gambling coupons popularly known as “Baba Ijebu”.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on a social media platform that “Policemen stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, seen counting bribes received and smoking.

“Based on the allegation, the CP Lagos ordered for their arrest, detention and trial. Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men weren’t counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played a.k.a Baba Ijebu,” he said.

The command spokesman said the men are already facing disciplinary action that could lead to a reduction in rank or dismissal.

He noted that it was wrong for any personnel of the force to engage in such distracting activity while on duty.

Oti also encouraged members of the public to always expose, albeit accurately, indiscipline and unprofessional policemen.