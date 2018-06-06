Reps Probe Jibrin For Comments Over National Assembly’s Resolutions

The House of Representatives is set to probe one of its members from Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, over his comments on the resolutions of the joint session of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano is back on the hot seat barely three months after he returned to the House from a suspension which lasted for 17 months.

He was suspended in September 2016 after the Committee on Ethics and Privilege found him guilty of accusing the leadership of the House of padding the 2016 budget.

Jibrin, who resumed plenary in March, faulted the resolutions of the National Assembly after a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The lawmakers had convened the emergency session to address burning national issues that included insecurity and the economy.

In the resolutions read by Senate President Bukola Saraki, the lawmakers vowed to evoke their constitutional powers if nothing was done to address issues raised.

They had also warned President Muhammadu Buhari against the “systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents”.

In the face of the failure of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the Senate on three occasions, the National Assembly accused him of “outright disregard for constitutional authority, both executive and legislative”.

They also noted that the President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those engaging in acts that can endanger the nation’s democracy.

Mr Jibrin consequently faulted the resolutions in a statement on behalf of some lawmakers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The group claimed the resolutions presented were opinions of a few lawmakers and asked the National Assembly leadership to remove the log in its own eyes before removing the speck in the eye of the President.

They further declared their support for President Buhari’s administration, especially in its fight against corruption and insecurity and its respect for the rule of law.

This prompted the House leadership to investigate Jibrin for allegedly accusing some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to impeach the President.

The House Committee on Rights and Privileges would question Jibrin and another memebr, Muhammed Kazaure, who allegedly raised an alarm of some lawmakers collecting signatures to impeach the President.