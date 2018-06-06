Reps Probe Kazaure For Accusing Lawmakers Of Collecting Signatures To Impeach Buhari

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate one of its members, Muhammed Kazaure, over his purported comments on an alleged plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker was said to have accused some lawmakers of achieving the purported motive by collecting signatures from their colleagues.

He reportedly made the allegation on Tuesday during an interview with reporters in Abuja, shortly after the emergency joint executive session of the National Assembly.

Kazaure’s colleagues, Nicholas Ossai and Kingsley Chinda, told the House during Wednesday’s plenary that the lawmaker accused them of gathering signatures to impeach the president.

He was consequently directed to appear before the House Committee on Rights and Privileges for questioning.

Reps Probe Jibrin For Comments Over National Assembly’s Resolutions

Meanwhile, the House has also resolved to investigate another member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, for allegedly accusing some lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to impeach the President.

Shortly after the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr Jibrin issued a statement on behalf of lawmakers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives.

In the statement, he faulted the resolutions of the lawmakers asked the National Assembly leadership to remove the log in its own eyes before removing the speck in the eye of the President.

The lawmaker, who represents Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano, is being probed barely three months after he returned from a suspension which lasted for 17 months.