Reps To Sanction Permanent Secretary For Disrupting Public Hearing

The House of Representatives says it will sanction the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Amina Shamaki, for allegedly disrupting a public hearing.

Deliberating on the matter on Wednesday at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly, the lawmakers described the action as contempt and breach of the law.

A member of the House from Plateau State, Benny Lar, accused the permanent secretary of threatening the Director-General and other staff of the ministry with sanctions if they remained at the hearing.

The lawmakers further referred the matter to the House Committee on Justice.

On Monday, members of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI) and workers at the ministry had grounded activities while staging a protest.

They had also called for Dr Shamaki’s removal, accusing her of frustrating the activities of the research institutions.

The protesters, who locked up offices at the complex, had also embarked on a three-day warning strike across the nation.

Secretary-General of ASURI, Theophilus Ndubuaku, had also accused the permanent secretary of refusing to recognise top officials appointed by the Minister of Science and Technology.

“These three research institutions are the biggest in Nigeria. She (Shamaki) walked out the acting EVC from a meeting at the research institute some few weeks ago and said that she does not recognise his appointment,” Ndubuaku had told Channels Television.