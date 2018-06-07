Osinbajo’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

The helicopter that conveys Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off on Thursday.

Professor Osinbajo was departing the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College In Gwagwalada where he attended the 2018 graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1 when his helicopter encountered problems.

Seconds after takeoff, the white coloured helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing for the first time after the aircraft began to emit thick smoke, losing one of its engines.

Upon landing, the Vice President was immediately escorted into a waiting vehicle and conveyed back to the State House by road.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed that his boss did not go back with the helicopter.

He, however, did not comment on the emergency landing, noting only that the VP did not fly back due to technical reasons.