Autopsy Says Accelerated Heartbeat Killed Fiorentina Defender Astori

Updated June 8, 2018
In this file photo taken on February 29, 2016 shows Fiorentina’s Italian defender Davide Astori (C) fights for the ball with Napoli’s Argentinian forward Gonzalo Higuain during the Italian Serie A football match between Acf Fiorentina and Napoli at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence.
The former Italy and Fiorentina defender Davide Astori, who died at his team hotel in March, was most likely killed by an abnormal heart acceleration, Italian daily Corriere Della Sera reported Friday.

The 31-year-old, with no history of the heart problems, was alone in his hotel room in Udinese on the eve of a match.

Corriere reported that the autopsy asserted that Astori would not have been asleep at the time of his death and might have been saved had he had a roommate.

His death had at first been presumed to have been caused by a slowing of the heart, but Corriere Della Sera cited the autopsy as saying he died after a violent acceleration of the heartbeat.

Astori’s funeral was attended by vast crowds of fans and dozens of top professional players who came to pay respect to a widely popular man who captained his club and played 14 times for Italy.



