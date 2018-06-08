Emre Can To Leave Liverpool

Updated June 8, 2018
Emre Can (L), Mohammed Salah and Alberto Moreno celebrate a goal during an English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium on November 4, 2017. Ben STANSALL / AFP

 

German international midfielder Emre Can is to leave Liverpool now his contract has expired, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

The 24-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract from the beaten Champions League finalists some months ago amid speculation he would be moving to Italian giants Juventus.

His Anfield exit has now been confirmed, with academy graduate Jon Flanagan, who played for the club just once in the last two seasons, having had loan spells at nearby Burnley and Bolton, also among those on their way out.

“Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future,” said a club statement.

 



