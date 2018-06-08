Ex-Lawmaker Insists Buhari’s Decision On June 12 Is Non-Partisan

A former House of Reps member and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abdulahi Sadiq, has defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy day.

Mr Sadiq who made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, stated that the decision which came as a surprise to Nigerians was non-partisan.

When asked if it was a calculated attempt to win votes in the south west, he said, “No! far from it.

“If you ask me, we have seen this president long enough to know that he doesn’t even know how to play politics.

“Part of the problems he is having with even members of his party is that he has refused to subject every issue to partisan influences,” he said.

According to him, the President in his usual manner, took his time to properly review the issue, before coming to that conclusion.

“We see it as a landmark decision, we see it as masterstroke because the President did not give anybody any inkling into the fact that he was going to do something like this.

“He took the nation by surprise and that is the quintessential President Buhari. He does whatever he’s convinced about and takes his time to do whatever he wants to do. He doesn’t jump into anything.

“The president has clearly taken his time to review and overview what exactly should be the final position to take,” the former lawmaker said.

President Buhari had made the declaration on Wednesday, in honour of the late businessman and politician, Moshood Abiola, who ran for presidency on June 12, 1993.

He also conferred a posthumous GCFR title on him as the presumed winner of the election.

The President in a tweet on his official handle explained why June 12 will replace May 29. He noted that June 12 is a more symbolic day.

“Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal Government has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.

“We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to Chief MKO Abiola.

“In the view of Nigerians, as shared by this Administration, June 12, 1993, was and is far more symbolic of Democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29, or even October 1,” his tweet read.