Governor Ambode Hosts Australian High Commissioner

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recently hosted Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Lehmann.

The High Commissioner was received on Thursday, by the governor at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja. He was accompanied by Second Secretary, Australian High Commission, Nigeria, Fabien De Vel-Palumbo.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawason and Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Oluseye Oladejo were also there to receive the High Commissioner.

See Photos Below…